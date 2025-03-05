New Zealand national cricket team rising sensation Rachin Ravindra hammered his fifth One-Day International (ODI) century. The stylish left-handed batter achieved the three-figure mark during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final match against the South Africa national cricket team in Lahore on Wednesday. This was Rachin Ravindra's second century in the ongoing eight-nation tournament. The 25-year-old also stitched a crucial century stand with former New Zealand captain Kane Williamson. Earlier in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Rachin hammered a century against Bangladesh national cricket team. The left-handed batter made 112 runs, which helped the Black Caps chase down the 240-run target in 46.1 overs. Kane Williamson Becomes Leading Run-Getter for New Zealand in ICC Champions Trophy, Shatters Stephen Fleming’s Record During SA vs NZ CT 2025 Semi-Final Clash.

