Dindigul Dragons will take on Lyca Kovai Kings to kickstart TNPL (Tamil Nadu Premier League) 2025 on Thursday, June 5. It is a rematch of last year's final and the Dindigul Dragons vs Lyca Kovai Kings match is set to be played at the Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science Ground in Coimbatore and it starts at 7:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner and fans can watch the Dindigul Dragons vs Lyca Kovai Kings live telecast on Star Sports Tamil TV channel. Fans might also be on the lookout for TNPL 2025 online viewing options and they can tune in to the FanCode app and website to watch Dindigul Dragons vs Lyca Kovai Kings live streaming, but after purchasing either a match or a tour pass. Tamil Nadu Premier League 2025 Full Schedule: Get Time Table With Date and Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of TNPL 2025 Cricket League.

Dindigul Dragons vs Lyca Kovai Kings

