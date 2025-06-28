Kovai Kings and Salem Spartans are locking horns in the 26th match of the ongoing Tamil Nadu Premier League 2025 on June 28. The Kovai Kings vs Salem Spartans match of the TNPL 2025 is being hosted at the NPR College Ground in Pappanamalai. The Kovai Kings vs Salem Spartans is set to begin at 7:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network is the official telecast partner of TNPL 2025, and fans can watch the Kovai Kings vs Salem Spartans live telecast on Star Sports 1 Tamil. Fans looking for online viewing options can also watch TNPL 2025 live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but after purchasing either a match or a tour pass. ZIM vs SA 2025: Dewald Brevis Set for Test Debut As New-Look South Africa Face Zimbabwe in Bulawayo.

Kovai Kings vs Salem Spartans TNPL 2025 Match Details

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)