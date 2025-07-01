With a hope to directly qualify for the final, table-toppers Chepauk Super Gillies are locking horns with Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans in the Qualifier 1 of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2025 on Tuesday, July 1. The Chepauk Super Gillies vs Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans match is being hosted at the NPR College Ground and will start at 7:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network is the official telecast partner of TNPL 2025, and fans can watch the Chepauk Super Gillies vs Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans live telecast on Star Sports 1 Tamil. Fans looking for online viewing options can also watch TNPL 2025 live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but after purchasing either a match or a tour pass. TNPL CEO Prasanna Kannan Clears Ravi Ashwin and Dindigul Dragons of Ball Tampering Allegations Made by Siechem Madurai Panthers.

Chepauk Super Gillies vs Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans TNPL 2025 Qualifier 1 Match Details

