On the 3rd day (Sunday, April 2) of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, two matches will take place. At first, Sunrisers Hyderabad will lock horns with Rajasthan Royals at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. The match has a starting time of 3:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Then Royal Challengers Bangalore will host Mumbai Indians at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. The game will begin at 7:30 pm IST. Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of IPL 2023. Fans will be able to watch the games live on Star Sports Network channels. Meanwhile, the digital rights of IPL 2023 are with Viacom18 Network. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom18 will provide free live streaming of these games. Kane Williamson Ruled Out of IPL 2023, Gujarat Titans Confirm.

Today's Matches in IPL 2023

