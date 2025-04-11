In a blockbuster clash, five-time champions Chennai Super Kings will face three-time and defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders on April 11 in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2025. The CSK vs KKR IPL 2025 match will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai and begin at 7:30 PM. Today's contest marks the return of MS Dhoni as CSK captain, with Ruturaj Gaikwad sidelined for the remainder of the season after picking up an elbow injury, making this clash even more palpable. IPL 2025 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: Delhi Capitals Stay at Second Spot After Defeating Royal Challengers Bengaluru by Six Wickets.

Today’s IPL 2025 Match

