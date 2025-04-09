After a rare double-header Tuesday, normalcy returns to the Indian Premier League (IPL) as April 9 will see only one match take place between one-time league winners Gujarat Titans and inaugural winners Rajasthan Royals in the 2025 edition. The GT vs RR IPL 2025 will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, and start at 7:30 PM. A win will ensure GT takes top spot away from Delhi Capitals, while a victory for RR will move the franchise from the bottom tier to the middle of the standings. Priyansh Arya Scores Second Fastest Century by an Indian in IPL History, Notches Up His Maiden Hundred During PBKS vs CSK IPL 2025 Match.

