In a box-office entertainment in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on March 28, one of the biggest rivalries in the league will take place, when Chennai Super Kings hosts Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 match will be played at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium and start at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Both teams are off wins in the respective first match, but RCB have beaten CSK just once at Chepauk in 2008, making this contest even more intriguing. CSK vs RCB IPL 2025: What Happened Last Time Chennai Super Kings Hosted Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Indian Premier League At Chepauk?

CSK vs RCB IPL 2025

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Latestly (@latestly)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)