March 30 will see the second double-header Sunday of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. Delhi Capitals will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the first match, and Rajasthan Royals will lock horns with Chennai Super Kings in the second encounter of the day. The DC vs. SRH match will be played in Visakhapatnam, while RR vs. CSK will be held at Guwahati, with matches commencing at 3:30 PM and 7:30 PM, respectively. Rajasthan are the only team out of the four in action today, which are yet to bring up points in the IPL 2025 table. IPL 2025 Schedule: Get Complete Team-Wise List of Indian Premier League Season 18 Matches With Timings in IST and Venue Details.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Latestly (@latestly)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)