Match 50th of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will see Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians face off at Jaipur. RR are coming off a dominating win over GT, while MI are on a five-match winning streak, and will look to continue their chariot. A win for MI can propel them to first place, while RR will remain in seventh position even if they come out victorious. Shreyas Iyer Wins Man of the Match Award in CSK vs PBKS IPL 2025 Match.

IPL 2025 Schedule for May 1

