With qualification on the line, Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals will clash on May 21 in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The MI vs DC IPL 2025 match will be the first time the Mumbai Indians will be in action since the league's resumption, while Delhi Capitals have already played a game. The Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 match will be held at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, which will host its first match after the unveiling of the Rohit Sharma Stand. MI vs DC IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 63.

Today's IPL 2025 Schedule

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)