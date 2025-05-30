With one team securing a place in the Indian Premier League (IPL) Final, the remaining three will be eyeing to clinch that elusive remaining spot. In a bid to reach the IPL 2025 Final, Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians, who finished third and fourth in the standings, will play each other in the Eliminator on May 30. The GT vs MI IPL 2025 match will be played at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur and start at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The winner will advance to face Punjab Kings in Qualifier 2. GT vs MI IPL 2025 Eliminator Prediction: Google Win Probability Picks Mumbai Indians To Beat Gujarat Titans in Indian Premier League Clash.

IPL Schedule Today

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)