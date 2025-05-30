The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 playoffs have commenced and Royal Challengers Bengaluru have already made their place in the final by defeating Punjab Kings in the Qualifier 1. Punjab Kings will now play in the Qualifier 2 where they will take on the winner of the Eliminator. Mumbai Indians will play Guajrat Titans in the Eliminator on May 30 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh. The two teams clashed twice in the league stages this season with Gujarat Titans securing a victory both times. Last time when these two teams met in the playoffs in 2023, it was once against GT who had the upper hand, MI will look to change the results this time. GT vs MI IPL 2025 Eliminator Preview: Shubman Gill's Fumbling Gujarat Titans Up Against Might of Mumbai Indians.

Gujarat Titans have suffered a loss as one of their key players Jos Buttler has went away for national duty and they had to bring in Kusal Mendis as his replacement, This is definitely a blow for them and a bigger test for the middle order who are yet to face a big challenge this season. Both the teams have lost their last league stage encounters and will look to get their touch back. MI, on the other hand are back in the playoffs for the first time in the captaincy of Hardik Pandya and they are looking at the performances from the stars like Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya to take them over. Fans are excited for this clash and those who want to know the GT vs MI IPL 2025 eliminator winner prediction of Google win probability, they will get the entire information here.

GT vs MI IPL 2025 Eliminator Prediction of Google Win Probability

GT vs MI Google Win Probability (Photo Credits: Google)

According to the Google win probality algorith, Mumbai Indians have a 61% chances of winning against Gujarat Titans who have a possible win percentage of 39%. The prediction is likely due to the inexperience of Shubman Gill as a captain in the playoffs where Hardik Pandya has been in the playoffs twice before. It also adds the fact that Jos Buttler won't be available and GT lost two games in a row, losing the momentum they had previously in the season. Although it is still a prediction and the real face-off will be on the ground and according to head to head, GT are stil ahead by 2-0 in IPL 2025.

