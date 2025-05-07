Match 57 of IPL 2025 will see the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Wednesday, May 7. The iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata will host the KKR vs CSK IPL 2025 match that is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Both teams have very different objectives heading into the KKR vs CSK IPL 2025 match. MS Dhoni's CSK have already been knocked out of the race to make it to the IPL 2025 playoffs and they will look to spoil the party for the defending champions. KKR, on the other hand, are still in the race to enter the IPL 2025 playoffs and a win tonight against the five-time winners will keep them in the hunt while putting other sides under pressure. KKR had come out on top the last time these two teams had met in IPL 2025. Will CSK pull one back, or would the defending champions do a double over the five-time winners? IPL 2025 Points Table Updated With NRR: Gujarat Titans Reclaim Their Spot at the Top, Royal Challengers Bengaluru Second.

IPL 2025 Schedule for May 7

