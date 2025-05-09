Amidst all the tension and uncertainty around the Indian Premier League, May 9 would have seen Lucknow Super Giants host Royal Challengers Bengaluru in match 59 of IPL 2025, however, the BCCI decided to suspend the league for one week following rising India-Pakistan tensions. The LSG vs RCB IPL 2025 match was scheduled to be played at Ekana Cricket Stadium and commence at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). LSG with a win would have better chances of finishing in the playoffs, while a victory for RCB would have seen the franchise lead the IPL 2025 points table. IPL 2025 Suspended For One Week, BCCI Issues Official Statement Amid India-Pakistan Tension.

