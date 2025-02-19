New Zealand national cricket team ace batter Tom Latham hammered his eighth ODI century. The stylish left-handed batter achieved his eighth ODI hundred during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 opener against the hosts Pakistan national cricket team, at the National Stadium in Karachi on Wednesday. The 32-year-old achieved his three-figure mark of 95 deliveries. Earlier in the match, Tom Latham stitched a crucial century stand with opener Will Young, who departed after scoring 107 runs. Tom Latham became the second batter after Will Young to slam a century in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. ICC Chairman Jay Shah Wishes Good Luck to Participating Nations Ahead of PAK vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match (See Post).

Eighth ODI Century for Tom Latham

A quality knock! 💯#TomLatham brings up a stunning century, putting New Zealand firmly in command against the defending champions! 💪🏻 FACT: Fifth time two batters have scored centuries in an innings in Champions Trophy! 📺📱 Start watching FREE on JioHotstar:… pic.twitter.com/vAKzM0pW1Y — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 19, 2025

Fantastic Century from Tom Latham!

