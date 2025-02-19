The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 began on Wednesday with the host Pakistan national cricket team facing the New Zealand national cricket team at the National Stadium in Karachi. The ICC Champions Trophy is being played after the 2017 edition. Ahead of the first match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, ICC chairman Jay Shah shared a post on his 'X' (formerly Twitter) handle where he wished good luck to all the players and participating nations for doing well in the ninth edition of the tournament. MS Dhoni in Karachi for ICC Champions Trophy 2025? Check Truth Behind Viral Pics of Ex-India Captain at National Bank Stadium During PAK vs NZ Match.

Jay Shah Wishes Good Luck to Participating Nations for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

I want to wish the participating teams and players good luck ahead of the ICC Men's #ChampionsTrophy 2025. I hope fans around the globe enjoy what promises to be an exciting ODI tournament. pic.twitter.com/tSjSTpAuMs — Jay Shah (@JayShah) February 19, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)