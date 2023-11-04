Hardik Pandya's ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 journey with India is now over as he is ruled out of the tournament following his ankle injury. Pandya twisted his ankle while trying to stop a delivery with his leg during the India vs Bangladesh ICC CWC 2023 match. As per reports, Pandya's condition hasn't improved despite being sent to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for quick treatment. He has been replaced in the squad by Prasidh Krishna. He took to the social media platform X, to react to his unfortunate condition, “Tough to digest the fact that I will miss out on the remaining part of the World Cup. I’ll be with the team, in spirit, cheering them on every ball of every game. Thanks for all the wishes, the love, and the support has been incredible. This team is special and I’m sure we’ll make everyone proud. Love, always, HP,” Hardik Pandya Ruled Out of ICC World Cup 2023, Prasidh Krishna Named As Replacement

Hardik Pandya Reacts After Being Ruled Out of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

Tough to digest the fact that I will miss out on the remaining part of the World Cup. I'll be with the team, in spirit, cheering them on every ball of every game. Thanks for all the wishes, the love, and the support has been incredible. This team is special and I'm sure we'll… pic.twitter.com/b05BKW0FgL — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) November 4, 2023

