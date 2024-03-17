Sunrisers Hyderabad secured the services of the hero of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final, Travis Head in the IPL 2024 auction for a whopping 6.8 Crore INR. Ahead of the IPL 2024 season, which starts on March 22, Head joins the Sunrisers Hyderabad squad. SRH fans loved to see the destructive opener joining them and made the video of his arrival viral on social media. 'Bring It Home' Delhi Capitals Captain Rishabh Pant, Head Coach Ricky Ponting Share Motivational Message For Women's Team Ahead of WPL 2024 Final (Watch Video).

Travis Head Arrives in India to Join Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad

In today's 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐝line 👉 Hyderabad comes to a standstill for the #FlameComing of a cricketing TraWHIZZ 🔥🤩 pic.twitter.com/WK6GCUOfKH — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) March 17, 2024

