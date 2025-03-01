Travis Head funny memes and Instagram reels went viral on social media after Australia qualified for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-finals. The AFG vs AUS match was abandoned due to rain and a wet outfield in Lahore and the outcome of the contest saw Australia securing a spot in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semis. While this went on to show how remarkably consistent the Australia national cricket team is in ICC events, this wasn't particularly a piece of good news for Team India fans. Chasing 274 to win, Australia were 109/1 in 12.5 overs, mostly because of Travis Head's blistering 40-ball 59 and Indian cricket team fans were reminded of the carnage he had unleashed against the Men in Blue in the final of the ODI World Cup two years ago. With Travis Head and Australia in the semi-finals once again, Indian cricket team fans reacted with some exclaiming, "Darr ka mahaul hai," (There is an ambience/atmosphere of fear). AFG vs AUS Memes Go Viral As Australia Qualify for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Finals After Group B Match Against Afghanistan Ends in No Result.

'Darr Ka Mahaul Hai'

Indian Cricket Team Fans Right Now

Haha

Travis Head Ready to Haunt Indian Fans Again

We All Know How the ODI World Cup Ended

