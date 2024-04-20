Travis Head was named winner of the Man of the Match award in the DC vs SRH IPL 2024 match. The Australian has been in red-hot form for the Sunrisers Hyderabad this season and scored 89 runs off only 32 balls which included 11 fours and six sixes. He also scored a 16-ball half-century, the joint-fastest fifty for SRH. Head's early charge along with Abhishek Sharma helped Sunrisers Hyderabad score 125/0 in the powerplay and later on, finish 266/7. 4,4,6,4,6,6! Jake Fraser-McGurk Smashes 30 Runs Off Washington Sundar's Over During DC vs SRH IPL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

Travis Head Wins Man of the Match Award

