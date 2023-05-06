Naveen-ul-Haq had a cryptic message in store for fans as he shared a picture with Gautam Gambhir on Instagram. Taking to the social media platform, the Afghanistan fast bowler posed alongside Gambhir as he wrote, "Treat people the way you want to be treated. Talk to people the way you want to be talked to." Gambhir responded to the post, writing, "Be who you are !! ‘Never Change’. Gambhir and Naveen had an ugly spat with Virat Kohli after the Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore game in Lucknow. Kohli had an altercation with Naveen on the field and Gambhir got involved after the match. Virat Kohli Writes to BCCI After Ugly Spat With Naveen-ul-Haq and Gautam Gambhir Post LSG vs RCB IPL 2023 Match, States, 'Didn't Say Anything Wrong': Report.

Naveen-ul-Haq's Cryptic Message

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Naveen ul haq Murid (@naveen_ul_haq)

See Gautam Gambhir's Comment Here

Gautam Gambhir's comment on Naveen-ul-Haq's Instagram post (Source: Instagram)

