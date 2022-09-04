Trevor Bayliss, the World Cup winning coach, is set to become the new head coach of Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Punjab Kings, according to several reports. Earlier, the Kings parted ways to former coach Anil Kumble who joined them in 2020. Bayliss, who guided England to their maiden global title in the ODI cricket in 2019, recently coached another IPL side Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Check the Tweet about Bayliss:

