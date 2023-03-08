Indian cricket team fast bowler Umesh Yadav announced that he and his wife Tanya was blessed with a baby girl on Wednesday, March 08. Umesh becomes a father for the second time as the couple had their first child in January 2021. Umesh lost his father very recently on February 23, but this news will definitely rekindle happiness in his home. Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Other Indian Cricket Team Members Play With Colours and Enjoy Holi in Ahmedabad Ahead of IND vs AUS 4th Test 2023 (Watch Video).

Umesh Yadav And Wife Tanya Blessed With Baby Girl

Blessed with baby girl ❤️ pic.twitter.com/nnVDqJjDGs — Umesh Yaadav (@y_umesh) March 8, 2023

