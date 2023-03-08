Holi is the festival of colours and Indian cricket team members surely did enjoy it to the fullest. In a video shared by BCCI on social media, the Indian cricket team players and support staff were seen having a blast as they played with colours. Captain Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan and Kuldeep Yadav were among those who celebrated in a room and later, it went on to the team bus where Virat Kohli, Mohammed Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja and others joined in. The Men in Blue had a good time celebrating Holi 2023 and were in high spirits ahead of the fourth Test against Australia. Virat Kohli Wishes Fans Happy Holi, Shares Picture of Himself and Ravindra Jadeja Playing With Colours.

Indian Cricket Team Players Celebrate Holi

Colours, smiles & more! 🥳 ☺️ Do not miss #TeamIndia’s Holi celebration in Ahmedabad 🎨 pic.twitter.com/jOAKsxayBA — BCCI (@BCCI) March 8, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)