Bowling her last over into the inning, Amelia Kerr managed to dismiss a set batter in a very unusual manner. She was bowing to Hayley Jensen, who was trying to form a partnership with already set batter Falicity Robertson. Trying to stroke a full-toss ball, Jensen drives the ball straight to Amelia Kerr who missed a catch in her follow-through. But the ball ricocheted and hit the stumps at the non-striker's end, where Falicity Robertson was found out of the crease. Wellington's side benefited with a wicket of a set and possibly more dangerous batter than a lower-order batter. Richa Gosh Makes Test Debut, Handed Cap by Smriti Mandhana Ahead of IND-W vs AUS-W Match at Wankhede (Watch Video).

Amelia Kerr Dropped Catch Fetches an important Wicket (Watch Video)

