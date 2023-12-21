A big day for young wicketkeeper Richa Gosh as she earns her Test debut in a series against Australia. The right-handed batter debuted for India in 2020 in T20I and in 2021 in ODIs. She has played 17 ODIs and 41 T20I games so far. She has been very handy for the Indian side with 35 catches and 23 stumpings in 58 games. Richa was a member of India's team in their latest series win over the England Women’s Team. India and Australia will start a one-off Test match, at Wankhede, to kick off their multi-format series. India Women vs Australia Women Free Live Streaming Online, One-Off Test 2023: Watch Live Telecast of IND-W vs AUS-W Cricket Match on TV With Time in IST

Richa Gosh making her Test Debut for India (Watch Video)

🎥 A moment to savour, a moment of joy! ☺️ ☺️ The smile from @13richaghosh says it all as she gets her #TeamIndia Test cap 🙌 🙌 Follow the Match ▶️ https://t.co/8qTsM8XSpd #INDvAUS | @mandhana_smriti |@IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/NqK5L8c8Wf — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) December 21, 2023

Richa Gosh making her Test Debut for India (Images)

Say hello 👋 to #TeamIndia's newest Test debutant - Richa Ghosh! ☺️ A moment to celebrate for the youngster & her family as she receives her Test cap from vice-captain @mandhana_smriti 👏 👏 Follow the Match ▶️ https://t.co/8qTsM8XSpd #INDvAUS | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/Hc7q76XSkj — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) December 21, 2023

