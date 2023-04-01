United Arab Emirates will face Canada in their next match at ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-Off on Saturday, April 1. The game will begin at 1:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek. Unfortunately for Indian fans, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-Off has no broadcasters in India. Hence this match will not be telecasted live on TV. Fans however can still watch the live streaming of the United Arab Emirates vs Canada match on the FanCode app and website.

United Arab Emirates vs Canada on FanCode

Canada will be out to continue their hot streak when they meet the UAE, while PNG and Jersey chase a breakthrough victory 🔥 Watch all of the @cricketworldcup Qualifier Play-off live and FREE on https://t.co/CPDKNxoJ9v (in select regions) 📺 pic.twitter.com/ZIsHx3n9Ri — ICC (@ICC) April 1, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)