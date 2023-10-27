As it was anticipated previously, Shadab Khan won't be further taking any part in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and South Africa as he got hit on the head during fielding earlier in the match. Usama Mir replaces him in the playing XI as a concussion substitute. The substitute request was approved by the match referee.

Usama Mir Replaces Injured Shadab Khan As Concussion Substitute

Pakistan have taken a concussion substitute for Shadab Khan in the ongoing match against South Africa. Usama Mir will replace Shadab. Shadab hit his head while fielding. He briefly took the field, but after a thorough assessment, the Pakistan team medical panel decided to… — PCB Media (@TheRealPCBMedia) October 27, 2023

