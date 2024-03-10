Usman Khan continued his rich vein of form in Pakistan Super League 2024 with a second consecutive century, during the Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans match on March 10. The right-hander got to this century off just 50 deliveries and his knock helped Multan Sultans score 228/4 after batting first. Khan finished with an undefeated century with his knock including 15 fours and three sixes. His previous century in PSL 2024 was against Karachi Kings, when he had struck 106 off 59 deliveries. This was also his third PSL century. Kieron Pollard’s Bat Breaks As He Attempts To Hit Tayyab Abbas’ Delivery During Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

Usman Khan Scores Second Consecutive PSL 2024 Century

