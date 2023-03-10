Usman Khawaja got to his 150 and Cameron Green too, played some delightful strokes, nearing a hundred as Australia continued their dominance on Day 2 of the fourth Test match against India. The two batters have stitched a 177-run stand which has taken Australia's total to 347/4 at lunch. Khawaja and Green will now eye a total of around 450-500 to put India on the backfoot completely in this contest. For India, no bowler achieved success on Day 2 so far. Virat Kohli Spotted Eating While Fielding at Slips During Day 1 of IND vs AUS 4th Test 2023, Shares Snack With Shreyas Iyer (Watch Video).

IND vs AUS 4th Test Day 2 Lunch Update

A great session for the Australians, putting on 92 runs.#INDvAUS — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) March 10, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)