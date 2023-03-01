Usman Khawaja scored his 21st Test fifty while batting on Day 1 of the India vs Australia 3rd Test at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on March 1. The left-hander struck his second half-century of the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023. The knock has been a crucial part of a good partnership with Marnus Labuschagne, which has kept Australia in a good position in the game.

Usman Khawaja Hits Fifty

