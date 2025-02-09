Varun Chakaravarthy became the second-oldest Indian to make his ODI debut, achieving this feat during the IND vs ENG 2nd ODI 2025 in Cuttack on Sunday, February 9. The mystery spinner was called up to join the India national cricket team for the IND vs ENG ODI series after splendid performances in the T20Is against England, where he was named Player of the Series for taking 14 wickets in five matches. Varun Chakaravarthy, at the age of 33 years and 164 years, became the second-oldest Indian to feature in ODIs for the first time and he sits after Farookh Engineer, who had made his ODI debut at 36 years and 138 days against England in 1974. He received his ODI cap from Ravindra Jadeja. Which Team Varun Chakaravarthy is Part of in IPL 2025? Know Details About Which Franchise Mystery Spinner Will Play for in Indian Premier League Season 18.

Varun Chakaravarthy Becomes Second-Oldest Indian to Make ODI Debut

