Vijay Mallya congratulates Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) after the Rajat Patidar-led side beat Punjab Kings by six runs to win the IPL 2025 title. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad witnessed a special performance from the Rajat Patidar-led side as they bagged the IPL title for the very first time, ending a wait of 18 long years. As RCB clinched the IPL title, Vijay Mallya, the former owner of the franchise, took to X and wrote, "RCB are IPL Champions finally after 18 years. Superb campaign right through the 2025 tournament." He ended his note stating, "Ee Sala Cup Namde." Ee Sala Cup Namde Meaning: Know Translation of Famous Phrase As RCB Win IPL 2025.

Vijay Mallya Congratulates RCB for Winning IPL 2025 Title

RCB are IPL Champions finally after 18 years. Superb campaign right through the 2025 tournament. A well balanced team Playing Bold with outstanding coaching and support staff. Many congratulations ! Ee sala cup namde !! — Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) June 3, 2025

