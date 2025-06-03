RCB (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) scripted history by winning their first-ever IPL trophy as they beat Punjab Kings by six runs to win the IPL 2025 title. Rajat Patidar and co had a sensational campaign throughout IPL 2025 and have deservedly emerged the champions in front of a packed ground at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. However, as RCB have won, 'Ee Sala Cup Namde' has been trending throughout. But what does this mean? Read below to find out. Royal Challengers Bengaluru Win IPL 2025; Krunal Pandya Shines As RCB Beat PBKS to Win First Indian Premier League Title After 18 Years.

For Virat Kohli, it has ended his wait for the one trophy he was yet to win in his career. Defending 191 to win, RCB bowlers put on a great show as they restricted Punjab Kings to 184/7. 18 years and finally, RCB fans have something to cheer about! The win will be celebrated by the legion of RCB fans throughout the world and they have entered the list of teams to have won the crown. For Punjab Kings, their wait for an IPL trophy has to continue. IPL 2025 Prize Money: RCB To Receive INR 20 Crore After Winning Indian Premier League Season 18.

What Does Ee Sala Cup Namde Mean?

RCB fans, for long, have chanted 'Ee Sala Cup Namde' every year in the IPL and this time, their cheers bore fruit as the franchise won the first-ever title. 'Ee Sala Cup Namde' is a Kannada phrase which translates to 'This year, the cup is ours." Well, RCB fans can surely say this phrase out with boldness and courage this time as the franchise has attained silverware. Rajat Patidar also became the first RCB captain to win the IPL and he scripts history as well. RCB fans have unconditionally supported the side and now, have reasons to celebrate and cheer!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 03, 2025 11:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).