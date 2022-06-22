Vijay Mallya, former RCB owner, recently met with Chris Gayle who played for the franchise from 2011 to 2017. The West Indian cricketer scored 3420 runs in 91 games for the team. 'Best acquisition of a player ever' said Mallya on Twitter.

Great to catch up with my good friend Christopher Henry Gayle ⁦@henrygayle⁩ , the Universe Boss. Super friendship since I recruited him for RCB. Best acquisition of a player ever. pic.twitter.com/X5Ny9d6n6t — Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) June 22, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)