India has suffered a crushing 3-1 loss against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2025. They started well by winning the Perth Test but then lost at Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney and eventually got knocked out of the World Test Championship too. Virat Kohli started the series well by scoring a century In Perth but after that he had a forgettable outing in the entire tour. He was dismissed everytime poking at a delivery outside off-stump and it turned out to be the achilles heel for him. There has already been calls to drop him from the Test squad when India visits England next and some have even advised him to retire as well. When Was the Last Time Virat Kohli Played a Domestic Match? And Which Format Was It?

Many former cricketers have shared their opinion on how Virat Kohli can make a comeback to form and scoring runs. Some have advised him to play domestic cricket in India, while some suggested him to play in the County Championship. With the schedule and calendar of the cricketing competitions being very congested, it will be difficult for Kohli to manage time to play first-class cricket even if he wants to. Although there has been already reports that Virat Kohli will play in the County Championship 2025 ahead of the England series. Fans eager to know whether Kohli will play in the County Championship 2025 will get the entire information here.

Will Virat Kohli Play in County Championship 2025?

The County Championship 2025 season starts on April 7. The Indian Premier League (IPL) will commence from March 14. Kohli will be featuring for RCB in the IPL when the County Championship 2025 commences. The eight round of the County Championship will be played between May 23-May 26. Kohli will have the opportunity to play one match before the competition goes on a break if RCB misses qualification for the playoff as the IPL final is scheduled on May 25. Virat Kohli ' In No Mood' To Retire Soon, Aiming To Play ICC Cricket World Cup 2027 Despite Poor Performance in BGT 2024-25: Report.

The County Championship's ninth round will commence from June 22. On the same day, India will start their Test series with England. So Kohli will have the window of only one single game which also depends on certain conditions being applied. That's why it is very unlikely that Kohli will play in the County Championship 2025.

