Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were spotted arriving at Uttar Pradesh's Vrindavan, a day after the star cricketer announced his retirement from Test cricket. The 36-year-old's decision to retire from Test cricket evoked a flurry of reactions, with tributes pouring in for him from all corners for his contribution to the format. In a video, the star couple was seen seated inside a car as they arrived at a temple. Earlier, they were spotted at the Mumbai airport in what was Virat Kohli's first public appearance since announcing his Test retirement. Virat Kohli will return to action soon as IPL 2025 resumes on May 17 with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) facing Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Virat Kohli Test Retirement: A Look at How Former India Captain Transformed India’s Test Cricket Fortunes.

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Arrive at Vrindavan

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)