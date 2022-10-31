Virat Kohli and the Indian team arrived in Adelaide for the next T20 World Cup Super 12 match against Bangladesh. Kohli has been outstanding in this T20 World Cup 2022, with back-to-back half-centuries against Pakistan and Netherlands. Despite the loss in the last game against South Africa, he scored 12 and thus completed 1000 runs in the ICC T20 Men's World Cups. Kohli and the Indian team would be eager to return to winning ways against Bangladesh.

Virat Kohli, Team India Members Reach Adelaide:

