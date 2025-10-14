Virat Kohli arrived in Delhi ahead of Team India's departure for Australia for the IND vs AUS 2025 ODI series. The star cricketer, who retired from Test cricket earlier this year, is set to make his much-awaited comeback to international cricket after he was named in India's squad for the Australia ODI series and he will look to make more than an impact with the bat in hand Down Under. A video on social media showed Virat Kohli dressed in a black shirt and white trousers as he arrived in Delhi with security officials escorting him towards his vehicle. The India National Cricket Team is reported to leave for Australia on October 14. The IND vs AUS 2025 ODI series will get underway on October 19. Is Virat Kohli Leaving RCB Ahead of IPL 2026? Aakash Chopra Explains What Is a Commercial Contract Amid Star Cricketer’s Exit Rumours.

Virat Kohli Arrives in Delhi Ahead of IND vs AUS 2025 ODI Series

The GOAT is here !!!! 🐐 pic.twitter.com/u71bN56eMH — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) October 14, 2025

