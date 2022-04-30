After struggling to get going in the previous match, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batsman Virat Kohli scored his first half-century of the IPL 2022. Kohli scored 50 off 45 balls against Gujarat Titans while opening the innings.

First fifty for King Kohli in #IPL2022 - 50* from 45 balls including 5 fours and 1 six. The King is back. pic.twitter.com/EZsymC7FZ1 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 30, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)