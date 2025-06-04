Royal Challengers Bengaluru finally ended their Indian Premier League title drought after 18 years. The Rajat Patidar-led RCB defeated Punjab Kings by six runs in the 2025 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Following RCB's historic victory, a video has gone viral on the social media Virat Kohli was joined former RCB cricketers AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle where they changed the phrase 'Ee Sala Cup Namde’ to 'Ee Sala Cup Namdu.' Below is the viral video.

Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle, AB De Villiers Say "Ee Sala Cup Namdu"

