Virat Kohli on day two of fourth Test between India and Australia completed 300 international catches. The 34-year-old achieved this landmark when he grabbed Australia spinner, Nathan Lyon’s catch at first slip off Ravichandran Ashwin’s delivery to conclude Australia’s first innings. With this catch, the Indian cricketer is now just 34 catches away from equalling India head coach, Rahul Dravid’s record of 334 international catches. Camera Catches Ravindra Jadeja ‘Portraying Role of Umpire’ During IND vs AUS 4th Test 2023 Day 2 (Watch Video).

300 Catches

