Virat Kohli looked in fine form during the India vs Australia 2nd ODI but was dismissed as he was trapped by Nathan Ellis in front of the stumps on 31, on Sunday, March 19. The right-hander tried to clip a straight delivery and missed with the ball hitting him right in front. The umpire had no hesitation in raising his finger after Ellis and the Australians appealed. Kohli also knew he was out and did not opt for a review. Steve Smith Catch Video: Watch Australian Captain Take a One-Handed Stunner to Dismiss Hardik Pandya During IND vs AUS 2nd ODI 2023.

Watch Virat Kohli's Dismissal Here

Virat Kohli out LBW (31). India in big trouble#INDvsAUS Source - Disney+ Hotstar pic.twitter.com/FTftUEgx7b — चिरकुट ज़िंदगी (@chill_babu) March 19, 2023

