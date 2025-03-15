After a short break away from cricket following India's ICC Champions Trophy 2025 victory, Virat Kohli has joined the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) pre-season camp ahead of the IPL 2025. RCB started their camp a few days ago with new captain Rajat Patidar and coach Andy Flower. Their preparations will now get a new boost with Kohli joining them as well. RCB Unbox Event 2025 Announced: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Reveal Date and Venue of Event Ahead of IPL Season 18.

Virat Kohli Joins RCB Pre-Season Camp Ahead of IPL 2025

The King is here and like always, he’s 2 steps (sometimes a LOT more) ahead of everyone. 😮‍💨 D̶o̶n̶ Virat ko pakadna mushkil hi nahi… you know the rest 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/sBxCa3qQco — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) March 15, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)