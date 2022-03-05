Virat Kohli was given a guard of honour by his teammates for completing 100 Test matches during the India vs Sri Lanka game in Mohali on Saturday, March 5. The former captain achieved the landmark of playing 100 Tests a day ago and this gesture from his teammates was before Sri Lanka walked out to bat in the second innings.

Watch Video Here:

Here's The Picture:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)