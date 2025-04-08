Virat Kohli is definitely one of those players who never fail to express on-field emotions. After victory was established in the MI vs RCB IPL 2025 match, animated reactions of the 36-year-old legend were seen. The batsman looked to have heavily cherished the hard-earned victory against Mumbai Indians, away from home at MI's den, the iconic Wankhede Stadium. Virat Kohli was seen giving such animated reactions after a wicket fell in 19.5 overs of the second innings of the match, which mathematically guaranteed Royal Challengers Bengaluru's win in the MI vs RCB IPL 2025 match. Tim David, Phil Salt Combine to Take Incredible Catch Near Boundary Line to Dismiss Deepak Chahar in MI vs RCB IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Virat Kohli Gives Animated Reactions:

