Virat Kohli has hit the first fifty of Asia Cup 2022 and it has come against Hong Kong in their Asia Cup 2022 clash. The right-hander came in pretty early after Rohit Sharma's dismissal and has looked good, freeing his arms to clear the ropes at times. This was his 31st T20I fifty.

Virat Kohli Hits Fifty:

