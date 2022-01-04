Skipper Virat Kohli, who was ruled out of the second Test against South Africa, was seen imitating how Mohammed Shami swings the ball both ways. Shami was India's most successful bowler on the first day, dismissing Aiden Markram as South Africa ended Day 1 at 35/1.

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)