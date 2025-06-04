Royal Challengers Bengaluru star opener Phil Salt welcomed the birth of his child in the UK just before the RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 final match in Ahmedabad. He then immediately rushed back to not miss the all-important grand finale. Upon RCB's maiden IPL title triumph, legend Virat Kohli congratulated the dedicated "partner" Phil Salt through an Instagram story. Commenting on the birth of the newborn, Virat Kohli jokingly asks Phil Salt to "go back to the real stuff and get ready for changing diapers". Phil Salt also shared the story. Virat Kohli Dedicates Maiden Indian Premier League Title To 'Fans Of RCB Who Never Ever Left', Pens Emotional Note On 18 Years Of Wait After RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final Match (See Post).

Virat Kohli Asks Phil Salt To 'Get Ready for Changing Diapers':

Virat Kohli's Instagram Story

